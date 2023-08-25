Father of child that accidentally shot himself after finding gun outside in Hartford is arrested

The father of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the hand in Hartford earlier this week has been arrested, police said.

The investigation is still underway, but police said the child was playing outside on Martin Street when he found the gun somewhere in the yard and shot himself in the hand inside the home.

The child’s father called 911 and told police his son said he found the gun outside. The little boy was taken to Connecticut Children's where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they arrested the boy's father, 41-year-old Camron West, on Friday. He faces risk of injury charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

