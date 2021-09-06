‘Faxon Law New Haven Road Race' Makes In-Person Return Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands of people will show up to the New Haven Green today for the in-person Faxon Law New Haven Road Race.

The streets in new haven will be filled with more than 3,000 runners.

Last year, the road race was forced to go virtual because of the pandemic and had about 800 runners participate.

A small group of runners gathered in New Haven to run a socially distanced half marathon for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Monday.

This year, organizers have put several protocols in place to ensure everyone’s safety that included capping the capacity to 60 % or 4,500 runners.

"There’s contactless registration, no baggage claim, more portable toilets, more hand sanitizers everywhere and people will be encourage to keep a safe distance from each other," said race director, John Bysiewizc.

Runner who wake up feeling sick or having flu-like symptoms are being encouraged to stay home and have the option to defer to next year’s race.

Runners are also expected to wear a mask unless they are eating, drinking or running.

Anyone planning to watch should wear masks.

All the races will begin and end on the New Haven Green. The kids run kicks off at 8:10 a.m. and the 5k, 20k and half marathon begins at 8:30 a.m.