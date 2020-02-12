Windsor

FedEx Plans to Close Windsor Facility in April

FedEx plans to close a facility in Windsor in April.

FedEx notified the state Department of Labor that it plans to close the FedEx Ground Windsor SmartPost facility at 759 Rainbow Road and “redirect packages” from this facility to other FedEx Ground locations.

The letter says the building is scheduled to close on or around April 18.

More than 130 full- and part-time employees could be affected and they are being notified of available job assignments and “have the opportunity to transition into available positions at other nearby FedEx ground locations.”

Windsor
