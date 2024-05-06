Car crashes into Fenway Park gate after incidents across Boston area

A woman crashed her car into a gate at Fenway Park after several incidents around the Boston area Monday, including a hit-and-run crash, police said.

The crash at Fenway Park took place at Gate C, on Lansdowne Street, according to Boston police. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle hit a forklift, according to a representative for the Boston Red Sox, who added, "Thankfully, no injuries were reported on the scene."

The crash was connected to a driver going the wrong way near the intersection of Boylston and Exeter streets in Back Bay, where cars were hit, according to Boston police. It wasn't immediately clear if the driver hurt in Fenway was the wrong-way driver, or how the incidents were connected.

But state police said that the driver in the Fenway Park incident was involved in three others Monday: a crash the Coast Guard station in Boston, a hit-and-run crash at the entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston and fleeing a police stop in Revere.

The driver was identified as Colleen Marie Gibbs, a 48-year-old from Salem.

The first incident was reported about 7:03 a.m., when a driver in the area of Ocean Avenue and Revere Street, near Revere Beach, told a trooper that a car was driving erratically and aggressively, according to state police. The trooper spotted the car, a 2024 Honda Accord, and the driver honked and yelled at him before driving off and not stopping when he turned on the cruiser's lights to pull the car over.

The hit-and-run crash at the tunnel entrance in East Boston was reported about 7:30 a.m., according to state police, who said that two vehicles were hit. The drivers were not hurt.

State police didn't share information about the incidents at the Coast Guard base or Fenway Park, referring questions to Boston police, the primary investigators.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gibbs was facing charges in the Boston incidents; police said they would seek charges over the incidents in Revere and East Boston.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.