Festive holiday happenings returning to Connecticut this weekend

As the focus shifts from Thanksgiving to the upcoming winter holiday season, plenty of Connecticut towns and groups are getting into the spirit with some memorable events.

In the state's capital, "Hartford Glow" - the interactive light display - is back for another season.

It opened last night at the convention center, and runs through December 29th.

Today is also "Holiday on Main" in downtown Manchester. The all-day event is one of many 'shop local' events across the state to occur on Small Business Saturday.

Tonight is also the annual Mystic Lighted Boat Parade, where watercraft of all shapes and sizes will parade down the Mystic River - all decked out in their holiday best.

The parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, and ends with Santa Claus trading in his sleigh for a tugboat!

The lighting of the Mystic River Park Christmas tree will also take place tonight on the Stonington side of the river.

Down the road in Stonington, the lobster tree was lit up last week and will stay on display all season long.

For a look at even more annual Connecticut holiday happenings, check out "Connecticut's Holiday Traditions," a new streaming special premiering on Saturday, December 7th. You can watch in online right after our Foxwoods Tree Lighting special.