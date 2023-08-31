Fewer lifeguards on duty at state park swimming areas over Labor Day weekend: DEEP

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding people that there will be fewer lifeguards at state park swimming areas over the Labor Day weekend.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Rocky Neck, Hammonasset, and Sherwood Island state parks from Saturday through Monday, according to DEEP. All other designated swimming areas will not have lifeguards on duty. Many lifeguards return to school head of Labor Day and leave there positions before the holiday weekend, DEEP said.

"With the Labor Day weekend signifying the end of the summer swimming season, we encourage everyone to safely enjoy a day at the beach at our beautiful parks this weekend," said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. "With a reduced number of lifeguards on duty, please be smart and use sound judgement when swimming at our three guarded shoreline parks; remember to stay within designated swimming areas, watch your children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol."

After Labor Day, there will be no lifeguards on duty at any of the state's designated state park swimming areas.