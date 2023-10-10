Fire at Bridgeport townhouse complex leaves multiple families displaced

Multiple families living in a Bridgeport townhouse complex have been displaced after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Authorities said firefighters were called to 80 Yale St., or Yale Street Commons, for a reported structure fire at about 4:25 a.m. Police also responded to the scene.

Crews said Yale Street Commons is a 44-unit townhome development located on the West End of Bridgeport.

Multiple people have been displaced and three units have significant damage because of the fire, according to officials. The Red Cross is helping those families by providing them with shelter.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Bridgeport Police Department, the fire department, and Fire and Explosive Investigators with Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Pascone at 203-581-5254. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-576-TIPS.