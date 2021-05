An investigation is underway following a large structure fire at a Norwalk business Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Reynolds Street. just before 6 a.m. after getting reports a building, owned by Norwalk Linen Service CO., was on fire.

Norwalk Fire Dept

According to Deputy Chief Steve Shay, the building has been deemed unfit for occupancy.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.