Fire breaks out at fire chief's auto repair shop in Thompson

A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Thompson on Saturday that is owned by the fire chief.

Firefighters from several departments were called to Thompson around 6:45 p.m. to help all five town fire companies with a commercial garage fire at the intersection of Route 131 and Riverside Drive in North Grosvenordale.

Once crews arrived to Thompson Auto care, they found heavy fire and smoke.

According to Dudley Fire Department, the extent of the fire and the presence of large quantities of petroleum products involved in the fire hindered firefighting efforts. The flames were eventually brought under control.

Community Fire Company said Thompson Auto Care is owned by Chief John Sharpe.

"As many of you know, our chief and his family suffered a huge loss tonight due to a fire at his business, Community Fire Company said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

The extent of the damage is unknown. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.