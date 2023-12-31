thompson

Fire breaks out at fire chief's auto repair shop in Thompson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Thompson on Saturday that is owned by the fire chief.

Firefighters from several departments were called to Thompson around 6:45 p.m. to help all five town fire companies with a commercial garage fire at the intersection of Route 131 and Riverside Drive in North Grosvenordale.

Once crews arrived to Thompson Auto care, they found heavy fire and smoke.

According to Dudley Fire Department, the extent of the fire and the presence of large quantities of petroleum products involved in the fire hindered firefighting efforts. The flames were eventually brought under control.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Community Fire Company said Thompson Auto Care is owned by Chief John Sharpe.

"As many of you know, our chief and his family suffered a huge loss tonight due to a fire at his business, Community Fire Company said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

The extent of the damage is unknown. No injuries were reported.

Local

Enfield 2 hours ago

Enfield firefighters help deliver baby on last weekend of 2023

uconn basketball 3 hours ago

No. 15 UConn women top No. 18 Marquette 95-64

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

This article tagged under:

thompson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us