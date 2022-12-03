Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Residence in Stamford

Fire caused extensive damage to a single-family residence in Stamford early Saturday morning and one firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to put that fire out.

The Stamford Fire Department said the 911 center started receiving calls around 12:37 a.m. about a fire on Hamilton Avenue.

Crews found heavy fire at the back of the building.

The residents were safely out of the building before firefighters arrived and the fire was under control at 1:12 a.m., according to the fire department.

Crews worked for several more hours to completely extinguished the fire and overhaul hotspots, according to the fire department.

One firefighter suffered a minor foot injury but was not transported to the hospital.

The Stamford fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

Stamford Police shut down Hamilton Avenue for several hours.