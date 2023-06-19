Bloomfield

Fire damages commercial building in Bloomfield

NBC Connecticut

A fire damaged a commercial building in Bloomfield early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building on Newberry Road around 2:45 a.m. after someone passing by reported the fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the east side of the building.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

There is some damage to offices in the building. The extent of the rest of the damage is unclear at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what business was using the building.

The fire remains under investigation.

