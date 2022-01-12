EAST HARTFORD

Fire Damages Commercial Building in East Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A fire has damaged a building that has multiple businesses in it in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a commercial building on Prospect Street around 3:15 a.m. after someone passing by noticed the fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to the front corner of the building, which houses multiple businesses.

Firefighters said the cold temperatures made it hard to fight the fire.

Local

first alert forecast 14 mins ago

Milder Air Moves in For Rest of Week After Tuesday's Bitter Cold

Norwich 43 mins ago

Fire Destroys Barn, Kills Calf in Norwich

"Obviously the challenge on a morning like this as everybody’s aware is that water turns to ice immediately and water is our primary tool to fight fires, so it makes for a mess and makes for pretty treacherous conditions for firefighting," said East Hartford Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Munson.

The building has water and smoke damage, but businesses will be able to operate normally, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDfire investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us