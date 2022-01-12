Fire Damages Commercial Building in East Hartford

A fire has damaged a building that has multiple businesses in it in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a commercial building on Prospect Street around 3:15 a.m. after someone passing by noticed the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to the front corner of the building, which houses multiple businesses.

Firefighters said the cold temperatures made it hard to fight the fire.

"Obviously the challenge on a morning like this as everybody’s aware is that water turns to ice immediately and water is our primary tool to fight fires, so it makes for a mess and makes for pretty treacherous conditions for firefighting," said East Hartford Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Munson.

The building has water and smoke damage, but businesses will be able to operate normally, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.