Fire damages garage at Willington home

A fire damaged a garage at a home in Willington on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Willington Hill Road around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a fully involved fire in a detached garage.

The fire department said the garage was a total loss. There was also minor damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.