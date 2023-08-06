Norwich

Fire damages historic church in Norwich

NBC Connecticut

A fire has damaged a historic Norwich church that is over a century old.

Firefighters were called to North B Street at the Taftville Congregational Church around 10 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a structure fire.

When the fire chief arrived about a minute later, a working fire was declared and about 20 percent of the 119-year-old church was on fire.

Fire crews from several towns responded to the scene. Officials said the crews contained the fire to the alter area, an office behind the alter and the church area seating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to fire officials, about 35 percent of the building was damaged by fire. Other areas have smoke and water damage.

An investigation will be underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Police said the building is believed to be unoccupied at this time.

Local

weather forecast 4 hours ago

Sunshine and comfortable temps today, showers and storms Monday

artificial intelligence 4 hours ago

Face the Facts: How is artificial intelligence used in state government?

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561 ext. 6 or the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us