Fire damages historic church in Norwich

A fire has damaged a historic Norwich church that is over a century old.

Firefighters were called to North B Street at the Taftville Congregational Church around 10 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a structure fire.

When the fire chief arrived about a minute later, a working fire was declared and about 20 percent of the 119-year-old church was on fire.

Fire crews from several towns responded to the scene. Officials said the crews contained the fire to the alter area, an office behind the alter and the church area seating.

According to fire officials, about 35 percent of the building was damaged by fire. Other areas have smoke and water damage.

An investigation will be underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Police said the building is believed to be unoccupied at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561 ext. 6 or the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.