A fire damaged a Torrington home and caused the deck to collapse on Monday night.

The home on Auburn Way appears to have significant damage to the second floor and the roof.

According to dispatchers, the deck of the home collapsed.

All of the residents of the home were able to get out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.