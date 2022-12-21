Fire Damages Home in Hartford

Crews are investigating after a fire damaged a home in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to the home on Martin Street around 3:12 a.m.

The family who lives at the home was not home at the time of the fire. They are now staying with a family friend.

No injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.