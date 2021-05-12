Fire Departments Show Support For New Haven After Firefighter Death

Fire departments across Connecticut and around the nation are offering support to the New Haven Fire Department after one of its firefighters died while battling a blaze on Valley Street Wednesday morning.

The firefighter, who has not been publicly identified yet, is one of two who were found uconconscious on the second floor of the home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Our thoughts and payers are with our brothers and sisters at the New Haven Fire Department," Hartford firefighters posted on Facebook.

In all, three other firefighters were injured, including one who is in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital.

Rocky Hill firefighters posted a photo with a promise for the fallen firefighter.

"Tonight, we kneel for his family and for our brothers what worked with him. Tomorrow, we will stand for him," the post said.

Other departments posted their condolences as well.

Condolences came in from departments outside Connectiuct.

Worcester Fire Department, which tragically lost six firefighters in a warehouse fire in December 1999, tweeted support for New Haven firefighters.