East Haddam

Fire Destroys Home in Moodus

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire destroyed a home in Moodus early Friday morning and the fire marshal is investigating the cause.

A “for sale” is up outside the Falls Road and the homeowner said a person who has been living in the house hasn’t paid rent for the last six months and he threatened to burn the house down when eviction papers were served two days earlier.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The fire chief said he did not know anything about a dispute and NBC Connecticut has not been able to speak to the person who was living in the house.  

Cindy Mellor, who owns the house, said she learned the property was on fire when she got a call around 3 a.m. and said she was shocked.

Local

New London 4 mins ago

Clinic Offering Free Dental Care for Veterans, New London County Residents

restaurants 9 hours ago

Restaurant Industry Takes Another Hit as Inflation Increases Meal Costs

She said a person wanted to buy the house has property in there.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

This article tagged under:

East Haddammoodus
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us