Fire Destroys Home in Moodus

Fire destroyed a home in Moodus early Friday morning and the fire marshal is investigating the cause.

A “for sale” is up outside the Falls Road and the homeowner said a person who has been living in the house hasn’t paid rent for the last six months and he threatened to burn the house down when eviction papers were served two days earlier.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire chief said he did not know anything about a dispute and NBC Connecticut has not been able to speak to the person who was living in the house.

Cindy Mellor, who owns the house, said she learned the property was on fire when she got a call around 3 a.m. and said she was shocked.

She said a person wanted to buy the house has property in there.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.