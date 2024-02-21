New Britain

Person hospitalized after being rescued from fire in New Britain

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters rescued a person from a burning home in New Britain on Wednesday afternoon and that person has been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a home on Dover Road in New Britain just after 1 p.m. and found fire on the first floor.

Fire officials said people were providing care for one person who was outside of the house and there were reports that another person was trapped inside.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire and they rescued the person who was inside.

That person was taken to the hospital. No information is available on the condition.

Fire departments in West Hartford, Hartford and Bristol provided mutual aid and the fire was knocked down at 2:14 p.m., fire officials said.  

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

