Fire Extensively Damages Home, Destroys Attached Garage in Middletown: FD

A fire extensively damaged a home and destroyed an attached garage in Middletown on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Laurel Grove Road shortly before 3 a.m.

According to fire officials, there is extensive damage to the home and the attached garage is destroyed.

Crews said the fire also burned through the roof of the home.

One man was inside of the home at the time of the fire, but was able to safely get out, fire officials said. He was outside when the firefighters arrived.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.