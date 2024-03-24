new haven

Fire in New Haven leaves 11 people displaced

By Katie Langley

NBC Connecticut

New Haven Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon in Fair Haven and left six adults and five kids displaced.

No one was injured in the fire, and firefighters rescued a dog from the house.

Crews responded to the three-story building on Chatham Street around 12:30 today. The fire had spread to all three floors of the home.

The fire is now out, according to the department.

