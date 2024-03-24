Fire in New Haven leaves 11 people displaced

New Haven Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon in Fair Haven and left six adults and five kids displaced.

No one was injured in the fire, and firefighters rescued a dog from the house.

Crews responded to the three-story building on Chatham Street around 12:30 today. The fire had spread to all three floors of the home.

The fire is now out, according to the department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.