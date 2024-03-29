One treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Hamden

A family of three is displaced after a fire in Hamden early Friday and one family member was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to a home on Long Meadow Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Friday and found smoke coming from the eaves and flames above the corner of the garage, according to the fire department.

They located fire behind a knee wall in a bedroom and extinguished it.

Fire officials said the fire started in the attic over the garage.

The family and their two dogs were able to get out of the house and one family member was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Crews were at the scene for about two hours, performing overhaul operations.

The Hamden fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.