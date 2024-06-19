South Windsor

Firefighters battle scrap pile fire in South Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

Firefighters battled a fire in a pile of scrap metal in South Windsor as sweltering temperatures reached 90 in the area on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed a 200-foot-by-50-foot pile outside of G&S Scrap Metal at 444 Nutmeg Road North, according to the fire department.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes and there were no reports of hazards in the pile, but crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to respond.

Firefighters expect to remain at the scene for a while.

No roads are closed because of the fire.

