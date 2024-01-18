Fire that left 2 dead in East Lyme started from an overheated electrical cord

A fire that left two people dead in an East Lyme house fire last week started from an overheated electrical cord.

The First Marshal's Office said the fire was an accident and started from an overheated electrical cord in the first floor dining room.

Fire crews said they responded to 13 Willow Ln. just after 8 a.m. Friday after receiving a call from a passerby who spotted the fire at the home.

They went into the home, pulled 46-year-old Otolegile Morulane from the house and rushed Morulane to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the medical examiner identified Morulane as the victim who later died at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police said Morulane was from the Republic of Botswana, Africa.

Firefighters continued to search the home after finding Morulane and found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Police previously identified that victim as 95-year-old Merril Lazanov.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined both people died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Their deaths are ruled as accidental. The fire remains under investigation.