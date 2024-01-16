Officials identify second person killed in East Lyme fire

Police have identified the two people who died in a house fire in East Lyme on Friday.

Firefighters responded to 13 Willow Lane just after 8 a.m. Friday after receiving a call from a passerby who spotted the fire at the home.

They went into the home, pulled 46-year-old Otolegile Morulane from the house and rushed Morulane to the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that the medical examiner identified Morulane as the victim who later died at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police said Morulane was from the Republic of Botswana, Africa.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters continued to search the home after finding Morulane and found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Police previously identified that victim as 95-year-old Merril Lazanov.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined both people died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Their deaths are ruled as accidental.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the East Lyme Fire Marshal, East Lyme Police Department Detective & Patrol Divisions, and the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.