Unoccupied fire truck slid and hit police officer responding to call in Newtown: police

A police officer was struck by an unoccupied fire truck in Newtown on Wednesday afternoon while police officers and firefighters were responding to a call to check on a resident at a home that has since been condemned, according to police.

Police officers responded to a home on Parmalee Hill Road at 1 p.m. to check on a resident.

As the resident spoke to police through a closed door, officers noticed that the house was in disorder and saw a lot of smoke coming from the oven, police said.

The officers then forced their way inside to find a hoarding situation and it took several minutes to get to the resident and remove the person from the house, police said.

The resident was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

While police were at the scene, a parked, unoccupied fire truck slid several feet on the snow-covered driveway and hit a police officer as he was walking by it, according to police.

EMS evaluated five police officers for complaints, including smoke inhalation and injuries from falls, and the officer who was hit by the fire truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has been released, police said.

Members of the town’s building department and the fire marshal responded and the residence has been condemned, according to the fire department.

No information was available on the condition of the resident.

Police said referrals were made to the health department and social service agencies.