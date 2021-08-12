New Hartford

Firefighter Dies Two Days After Suffering Medical Emergency at New Hartford Fire Scene

The 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford Tuesday morning has died.

Colin McFadden passed away this morning, according to his mother.

McFadden suffered a medical emergency while fighting the blaze at the historic New Hartford House. He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to department officials, doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that led to his sudden illness.

The fire destroyed the structure, which has been a fixture in the center of New Hartford since 1850.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A procession of emergency vehicles is preparing to escort Firefighter McFadden to a funeral home in Bristol, according to the Burlington fire chief.

McFadden's family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Local

Farmington 2 hours ago

Teen Has Died After Going Underwater at Woodridge Lake: Police

Ledyard 3 hours ago

Groton Man Killed in Crash in Ledyard

Colin McFadden
c/o Burlington Fire
P.O. Box 1285
Burlington, CT 06013

A massive fire destroyed a building in the center of New Hartford and it is being demolished.

This article tagged under:

New HartfordBurlington Volunteer Fire Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us