Firefighter Dies Two Days After Suffering Medical Emergency at New Hartford Fire Scene

The 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford Tuesday morning has died.

Colin McFadden passed away this morning, according to his mother.

McFadden suffered a medical emergency while fighting the blaze at the historic New Hartford House. He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to department officials, doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that led to his sudden illness.

The fire destroyed the structure, which has been a fixture in the center of New Hartford since 1850.

A procession of emergency vehicles is preparing to escort Firefighter McFadden to a funeral home in Bristol, according to the Burlington fire chief.

McFadden's family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Colin McFadden

c/o Burlington Fire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 06013

