Firefighter injured in fire that has displaced 14 in Danbury

Danbury Fire Department

One firefighter was injured as crews spent hours battling a fire in Danbury that has displaced 14 people.

Firefighters responded to a home on Locust Avenue in Danbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving several calls reporting a fire.

Heavy smoke was coming from the three-story multifamily home and firefighters found fire in the basement that was extending to upper floors.

Firefighters received reports that several people were unaccounted for, so the department called a second alarm to bring in more crews, the fire department said.

After searching the building, firefighters determined that everyone had gotten out before the crews arrived.

After fighting the fire from the inside for 45 minutes, crews were moved to fight it from the outside because of several void spaces that made fighting from the inside unsafe, the fire department said.

One firefighter suffered an injury that officials said was not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

No residents were injured, but 14 people have been displaced.

After four and a half hours, the fire was under control, but several crews stayed at the scene overnight. The Danbury fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Emergency management and the Red Cross are coordinating relief efforts for the residents who are affected.

Mutual aid responded from Bethel, Brookfield, New Fairfield and Ridgefield while Danbury firefighters battled the fire.

