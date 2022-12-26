north haven

Firefighter Dies While Fighting Fire in North Haven

NBC Connecticut

A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in a multi-family home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Fire officials did not say how the firefighter was initially injured but said the firefighter was outside of the structure when it happened.

All of the residents were able to escape the fire, In all, 14 people have been displaced, fire officials said.

