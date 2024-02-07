Firefighter taken to the hospital after battling blaze in Meriden

A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after battling a blaze at a Meriden multi-family home on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Ken Morgan said crews responded to Crown Street for the reported fire.

The fire is now under control and no residents were injured.

Fire officials said there is some damage to the kitchen area of one of the units, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the building.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire marshal is investigating.