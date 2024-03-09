Watertown

Firefighters battle large fire at Watertown storage facility

By Cailyn Blonstein

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a storage facility in Watertown on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. and is in the 600 block of Northfield Road.

Officials have not released any details about the fire, but said the fire is still active.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area and a photo of the fire shows large flames.

Northfield Road is currently closed from Fern Hill Road to the Crestbrook Golf Course entrance. There's no word on when the area will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

