Hamden firefighters were battling a large fire at a complex Monday night.

Crews responded to 42 Warner Street sometime around 8 p.m.

Photos of the scene tweeted by the Hamden Fire Department showed flames shooting from the upper floor of the building.

All on duty companies and mutual aid are on scene of a multiple alarm fire at 42 Warner Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Hnrh1YxFQx — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) February 15, 2022

All on-duty fire companies in Hamden responded to the scene.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.