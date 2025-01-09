Westport

Firefighters rescue deer from icy river in Westport

Westport Fire

Westport firefighters rescued a deer trapped in the ice of the Saugatuck River Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about the deer on the ice around 6:50 a.m., according to fire officials.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire crews responded to the river near the Post Road.

Firefighters got into their cold water rescue suits and headed out on the Saugatuck River in an inflatable boat.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They were able to pull the deer from the ice and bring it to shore.

The deer was alright and walked away into a wooded area, fire officials said.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us