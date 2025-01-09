Firefighters rescue deer from icy river in Westport

Westport firefighters rescued a deer trapped in the ice of the Saugatuck River Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about the deer on the ice around 6:50 a.m., according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the river near the Post Road.

Firefighters got into their cold water rescue suits and headed out on the Saugatuck River in an inflatable boat.

They were able to pull the deer from the ice and bring it to shore.

The deer was alright and walked away into a wooded area, fire officials said.