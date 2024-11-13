Firefighters rescue dog stuck in marsh in Milford

Crews have rescued a small dog that ran into a marsh and got stuck in Milford.

The fire department said they were notified of the incident by Milford Animal Control around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters and animal control worked together to rescue the dog, which ran into the marsh lands of Silver Sands State Park.

The fire department said the dog wasn't in the mood to cooperate, but they got the pup out safely and he's now warming up at the shelter.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call the animal shelter at 203-783-3279.