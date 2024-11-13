Milford

Firefighters rescue dog stuck in marsh in Milford

By Angela Fortuna

Milford Fire Department

Crews have rescued a small dog that ran into a marsh and got stuck in Milford.

The fire department said they were notified of the incident by Milford Animal Control around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters and animal control worked together to rescue the dog, which ran into the marsh lands of Silver Sands State Park.

The fire department said the dog wasn't in the mood to cooperate, but they got the pup out safely and he's now warming up at the shelter.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call the animal shelter at 203-783-3279.

