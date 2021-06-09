2 Firefighters Transported After 2-Alarm Fire in Manchester

Two firefighter had to be transported after an overnight 2-alarm fire in a Manchester home Wednesday.

Firefighters were called the Campfield Rd. area at 1:45 a.m. after reports of a house fire.

According to crews on scene, minutes into battling the fire, the floor inside the house failed and two firefighters fell through.

Both firefighters were transported to an area hospital by ambulance to be evaluated for their non-life threatening injuries said Battalion Chief Craig Webb.

Firefighters were able to continue their efforts and eventually put out the remainder of the blaze.

The heat called for a second alarm and East Hartford firefighters were called in for mutual aid so crews could frequently swap out, Chief Webb explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.