Firetruck struck by vehicle while responding to a call in East Haven

A firetruck was struck by a pickup truck while responding to a call in East Haven Tuesday night.

East Haven police said a white pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, sideswiped Rescue 1 around 5:30 p.m. The firetruck was occupied while it was parked on Forbes Place.

Police said there were no injuries and the damage to the firetruck is minor.

The pickup truck involved in the crash fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 203-468-3820.