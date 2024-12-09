One hospitalized after jumping from burning condo in Wilton

One person was taken to the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a burning building in Wilton early Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

It was at the Wilton Crest condominium complex.

Firefighters responded around 4:35 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting smoke and a person who was trapped.

They found fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a two-floor unit and police officers were treating someone who had jumped from a second-floor window, according to the fire department.

Firefighters did not find anyone else inside the building and they put out the fire.

The resident who jumped from the burning building was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

The Wilton fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.