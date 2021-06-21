Fireworks: Here's What's Legal and Illegal in Connecticut

The Fourth of July will be here soon and local officials are warning people about which fireworks are legal in Connecticut and which are illegal.

Connecticut law prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks without a permit.

Here is a look at what's allowed and what is not in Connecticut.

Legal

Sparklers and fountains, which produce sparks when lit, are not considered fireworks and are legal in the state but cannot be sold or used by anyone younger than 16.

Only sparklers and fountains, which are non-explosive and non-aerial, are legal in Connecticut.

Illegal

Devices that fly or explode are illegal in Connecticut, including firecrackers skyrockets bottle rockets roman candles any firework containing any explosive or flammable compound

Novelties and trick noisemakers are banned in Connecticut, such as smoke bombs party poppers snappers the "snake" Sky Lanterns are also prohibited under this statute, according to police.

It is illegal in Connecticut for non-professional, non-licensed individuals to purchase, use, possess or sell fireworks.

Connecticut residents are prohibited from purchasing fireworks elsewhere and transporting them into the state.

See more on Connecticut's fireworks laws here.

Where to See Fireworks in Connecticut

The State fire marshal issues permits for supervised displays of fireworks and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection licenses fireworks displays, special effects, fireworks and special effects shooters, and fireworks distributors and manufacturers.

Advice from Officials

The Fairfield Police Department urges:

Watch fireworks displays from a safe distance

Call 911 if anyone gets injured by fireworks

Set a positive example for children by not using illegal fireworks. If kids see adults using them, they may not realize the dangers and could be encouraged to pick up matches or lighters

Be careful around even the smallest fireworks. Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees and could easily cause severe burns and injuries

Fairfield Police said they respond to an increasing number of fireworks complaints between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays each year.

Criminal Charges Are Possible

Fairfield police said that if a fire or explosion caused by legal or illegal fireworks causes injuries or damage, the person responsible could be charged with a criminal offense.