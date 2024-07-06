Fireworks in Simsbury light up the sky during Talcott Mountain Music Festival despite rain

The holiday weekend is underway with firework shows still scheduled across the state. That also means contending with the weather.

“Fourth of July. We’re celebrating our country and the people and good friends,” said Kathryn DePaoli, of Torrington.

The Independence Day fireworks brought out the crowds at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. The grass filled with blankets and chairs with families looking up at the sky. That was after a concert provided by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

“It’s just wonderful to bring together people and celebrate community and great music and great friendship,” Steve Collins, CEO and President of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

The Friday fireworks are part of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival in town. Organizers say between 4,000 to 5,000 people came out for the festivities.

“It’s one of our favorite things to do. It’s five Fridays of concerts at beautiful Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center,” Collins said.

Rain, however, did come through the area, but organizers say they had contingency plans for the fireworks. That included having a rain date if needed if everything got washed out.

“The weather is always the X-factor. Tonight, we have a chance of thunderstorms, but I think we’re going to be okay tonight,” Collins said.

But some other cities and towns postponed their Fourth of July celebrations in hopes of a sunny day. Hartford, Manchester and Stamford are just some places having events pushed to a later date.

But in Simsbury, visitors to the show were not deterred, like this group coming from Torrington.

“If we get rain, we’re going to stay anyway. What are you going to do? No way we’re leaving,” DePaoli said.

“I would never leave. Just for a little rain. We’d stay. We’d stay to see them all,” Mary Jean Petrovits, of Torrington, said.

While the fireworks may be done, the music festival continues on in Simsbury with another concert next Friday.