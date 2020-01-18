FIRST ALERT: Snow Is Falling Statewide, Creating Slippery Conditions

Snow is falling statewide and is creating slippery conditions.

Traffic Accidents

The snow caused multiple traffic problems in southwestern Connecticut as it moved in early Saturday afternoon.

Part of I-95 south was closed in Greenwich after a multi-vehicle crash between exits 3 and 2. Shortly after, there was another crash on the same side of the highway between exits 5 and 4.

There was also another crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Darien between exits 8 and 7.

As the snow continued moving through the state, it created more slippery conditions and crashes.

In Plainville, there was a 3-vehicle crash on I-84 westbound between exits 35 and 33 and in Cromwell there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 southbound between exits 22N and 21. Lanes were closed for both crashes.

Road conditions were deteriorating quickly once the snow fell and remain slippery.

The heaviest snow will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Closings & Cancellations

Multiple schools canceled activities including in Cromwell and Hartford and some churches canceled services. Some businesses also decided to close early. You can see a list of all of the closings here.

The skating rink at Winterfest in Hartford is also closing early and is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Parking Bans

Over a dozen towns and cities instituted parking bans. In Hartford, there is an 18-hour parking ban that begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and ends at noon on Sunday.

You can get the full list of towns and cities with parking bans here.

Snowfall Totals

It appears the highest snowfalls will be in northwestern Connecticut. NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect lower amounts closer to the coast and especially in southeastern Connecticut.

Warmer air is expected to transition snow to rain during the evening closer to the coast. A period of rain is also possible inland, which would make the snow challenging to shovel.

There are Winter Weather Advisories posted for all of Connecticut and there is a Winter Storm Warning for northern Litchfield county.