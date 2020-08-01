First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday

Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and a chance for a small tornado on Sunday.

Our meteorologists say the greatest threat for severe weather is in western Connecticut.

Storms are expected to reach the state by late morning into the afternoon.

An approaching warm front will bring more humid air out ahead of the tropical moisture to our south, causing the potential for severe storms.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias.