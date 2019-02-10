First Alert: Snow Leads to Crashes, School Closings and Dismissals

What to Know Snow develops Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and changes to sleet by evening. The evening commute will be slippery statewide.

We're expecting 3”-6” of snow and sleet inland and 1”-3” snow and sleet shoreline. The snow and sleet will be heavy, wet and tough to move.

Tuesday evening commute will be slippery statewide. Precipitation will be over by Wednesday morning commute but watch for slippery spots.

Hundreds of schools decided to close for the day Tuesday before the snow started falling while several others decided to close early. Police have also been dealing with several issues on the roads.

UConn canceled classes scheduled to start at noon or later in Storrs and all regional campuses on Tuesday. Essential employees are to report as scheduled, but all other employees will be dismissed at noon, the school said.

Snow began coming down in western Connecticut around 10 a.m. and it has overspread the state. By late afternoon it had transitioned to sleet.

Bradley International Airport reported approximately 25 percent of flights canceled Tuesday, though the airport is open.

In Oxford, slippery conditions prompted state police to close Route 34 after cars slid off the road.

The highest totals will be in the northern portion of the state with lesser amounts along the shoreline, where a faster changeover to sleet and rain will occur.

The biggest concern is what will be falling during the afternoon and evening commute home from school and work.

The storm will wrap up overnight into tomorrow morning. Some leftover slick travel is possible for Wednesday morning’s commute before some afternoon clearing. High temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the upper 30s.

You can check school delays and closings here.

You can sign up here to receive school closings, delays and early dismissals.