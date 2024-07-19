Restaurants

Five new Chipotle locations coming to Connecticut by end of 2024

By Cat Murphy

Chipotle

Everybody “romaine” calm — Chipotle Mexican Grill could be coming soon to a location near you.

The popular fast-casual Mexican chain is slated to open up five new stores in Connecticut by the end of this year.

A company spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that Chipotle plans to open brand-new restaurants at the following locations:

  • Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury
  • Storrs Road in Mansfield
  • Cedar Avenue in South Windsor
  • Boston Post Road in Waterford
  • Danbury Road in Wilton
Each of the five new store locations will feature a “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru lane designed to streamline the mobile order-pick-up process. 

But Connecticut — which currently has 34 Chipotle locations across the state — has more than just these five in its future.

The Naugatuck Zoning Commission approved plans to open a location on Bridge Street in April of last year.

Then, in August, the West Hartford Town Council OK’d plans to open a drive-thru Chipotle restaurant in Prospect Plaza. The building set to house the town’s third Chipotle is under construction.

And plans to open locations in both Colchester and Watertown were approved earlier this year.

