Dozens of flights between Conn. and Florida canceled due to Hurricane Milton

Dozens of flights between Connecticut and Florida are canceled Thursday because of Hurricane Milton.

Officials from Bradley Airport said Thursday morning that 24 departures and arrivals have been canceled between BDL and Florida.

They urge anyone who plans on traveling in the coming days to the affected areas to contact their airline for the status of their flight as airports in Florida and airlines work to resume normal operations.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night in Siesta Key, Florida, which is around 70 miles south of Tampa.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3 million customers in Florida had lost power, according to data from poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

At least four deaths were confirmed in St. Lucie County following two confirmed tornadoes, NBC News reports, citing a statement from the county medical examiner.

