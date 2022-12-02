Flu Numbers Rising in Conn. After Thanksgiving Holiday

The number of flu cases in Connecticut is on the rise. More than 12,000 cases of the flu have been detected in Connecticut so far, as the state experiences its earliest flu season in the last four years.

"It is continuing to trend up so we can only expect that it will get higher," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state's commissioner of public health. "Our last particularly bad flu season was in the 2019-2020 flu season and, for this time of year, we are far higher than any of the last four years in terms of flu seasons."

Juthani held a briefing to discuss the substantial swell in flu cases earlier this week. Since then, the number of cases in the state has doubled from about 6,000 to 12,000. More than 150 people have been hospitalized with flu-related complications, according to state data.

At least one person in the state has died after testing positive for the flu.

"Particularly if you are older, if you are sick, get attention because there are treatments out there," Juthani said. "You can also still get vaccinated if you have not been vaccinated this flu season yet. Cases are only continuing to rise. This is your opportunity to protect yourself and your family as we head into this holiday season with many more gatherings to come."

Residents are being advised to take precautions to prevent getting sick including handwashing, staying home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and wearing face masks if you have any symptoms.

Connecticut Children's Medical Center is seeing more flu cases, but they are also seeing a decline in the number of RSV cases that were stressing the hospital three weeks ago.

"We still have kids in the hospital with RSV and we are still seeing kids in the emergency department with RSV, but the pendulum has flipped and so we now have more kids in the hospital with influenza," said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician in chief at Connecticut Children's. "While our hospital is fairly full, we have the ability to bring kids into existing beds and critical care units. We are crossing our fingers that will continue, but obviously we have to be prepared because over the next two to four weeks I think we are going to see a dramatic increase in influenza activity across Connecticut."

With case numbers expected to continue to climb, residents are encouraged to get vaccinated against the flu.

"Vaccination, medication, early warning signs," said Dr. Salazar. "Connect with your pediatricians, family doctors and that will get you out of the woods.”

For information on how you can receive your flu vaccine, click here.