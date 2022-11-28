Health Officials Report First Connecticut Flu Death This Season

Connecticut health officials said a person in their 50s marks the first flu death in the state this season.

The state Department of Public Health said the person who died is from New London County.

Health officials didn't provide any additional information about the person who died. DPH is reminding everyone six months and older to get their influenza vaccine.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly recommend that persons six months of age and older get a flu shot,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement.

Juthani said there are about 6,000 active flu cases reported in the state, with over 100 hospitalizations.

Flu season occurs between October and May, but the highest infections are typically seen between December and March, according to health officials.

Residents are being advised to take precautions to prevent getting sick, including handwashing, staying home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and wearing face masks if you have any symptoms.

