Foo Fighters to Play Show in Bridgeport

Foo Fighters will play the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sept. 17.

The show was announced on Tuesday.

Foo Fighters are arguably one of the biggest bands in the world.

Frontman Dave Grohl and the band are on an abbreviated tour to celebrate their 26th anniversary -- an extension of their 25th-anniversary tour postponed by COVID-19 last year.

With hits from "Everlong" to "Learn to Fly" and "My Hero," Foo Fighters have sold out arenas around the world.

They will now bring their dynamic live performance to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sept. 17.

Fans who attend will either have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.