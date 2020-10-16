Foodshare, UConn Huskies Team Up to Feed Families

Foodshare is continuing to provide meals to people across the state with the help of some UConn Huskies.

On Thursday, the two teamed up to fill roughly 2,000 cars with food for families in need.

Former UConn basketball star Chris Smith was among those helping distribute groceries. He also launched his “Wear Ya Mask” t-shirt and mask line.

He said the goal of the line is to bring awareness to the COVID-19 crisis and provide people with an easy, non-confrontational way to encourage others to mask up and help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

"Our message is clear,” Smith said. “Just wear ya mask. Keep yourself safe and keep others safe and hopefully we can get through this."

Smith also told NBC Connecticut that some of the proceeds from the line will go to Foodshare to help with future food distribution.

"We're in bad times right now,” Smith said. “People are losing their jobs, people are losing their lives, so this is a chance for UConn and the UConn family to come out, come together and help out for a great cause."

Foodshare has been distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to help feed families during the pandemic.

The food bank will continue its distribution site three days per week throughout October.