Bridgeport

Former Bridgeport City Council member sentenced for violation connected to 2017, 2018 primary and election

Bridgeport city hall
NBC Connecticut

A former Bridgeport City Council member and landlord who officials said forged the signatures of his tenants on absentee ballots so it would appear they had voted for him has been sentenced.

Michael DeFilippo, 38, was sentenced on Thursday and has been ordered to serve one year of probation, including three weekends of incarceration, and to pay a $15,000 fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

DeFilippo was a member of the Bridgeport City Council June 2018 until July 2021.

He represented the 133rd District, which is near the Sacred Heart University campus, and owned several rental properties that he leased to students at Sacred Heart University, according to federal officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

DeFilippo was elected to the Bridgeport City Council on June 26, 2018.

Federal officials said that DeFilippo stole and falsified Voter Registration Applications and absentee balloting documents, forged signatures, and submitted fraudulent election documents to election officials in the name of some of his tenants who resided in the 133rd District. 

He pleaded guilty on May 6, 2024 to deprivation of rights under color of law and he was sentenced on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us