Former Bristol Mayor Reported Missing

Police are trying to find 85-year-old William Stortz, the former mayor of Bristol.

Stortz left Bristol around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to go to New Britain for an appointment and made it to that appointment but never returned to Bristol, according to police. He was last seen in his car, a 2010 gray Honda Accord with Connecticut plates 840HZY, heading toward Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

Stortz is described as 5'11", 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and khaki pants and walks using a cane.

Anyone who thinks they've spotted him or with other information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.